Colombia's Ecopetrol sees Q4 net profit jump nearly tenfold
MEXICO CITY, March 1 (Reuters) - Colombia's majority state-run oil company Ecopetrol (ECO.CN) on Tuesday posted a nearly tenfold increase in fourth-quarter net profit, rising to 6.08 trillion pesos ($1.6 billion), from 675 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.
The company's full-year 2021 net profit soared to 16.7 trillion pesos, beating the Refinitiv estimate of 15.9 trillion pesos.
($1 = 3,910.28 Colombian pesos)
Reporting by Noe Torres and Kylie Madry; Writing by Oliver Griffin and Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Christian Plumb
