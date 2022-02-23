Colombia's Grupo Argos profit surges, eyes payout hike

The logo of Grupo Argos is seen in Medellin, Colombia June 25, 2019. Picture taken June 25, 2019. REUTERS/Luis Jaime Acosta

BOGOTA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Colombian industrial conglomerate Grupo Argos' full-year 2021 net profit soared eightfold to 1.2 trillion pesos ($305 million), the company reported Wednesday, citing record sales figures in its cement and energy businesses.

In 2020 Grupo Argos (ARG.CN) reported a net profit of 154 billion pesos.

The conglomerate - made up of Cementos Argos (ARG.CN), energy producer Celsia (CEL.CN) and road and airport concession company Odinsa - reported annual revenue rose 16.6% to 16.3 trillion pesos.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Annual EBITDA increased 29.2% to 4.3 trillion pesos.

The company said it is considering the distribution of a dividend of 500 pesos per share to its shareholders, up 30% from the one announced the year before, amid the strong 2021 results.

Grupo Argos announced in December that it would list Cementos Argos' U.S. assets on the New York Stock Exchange in the second half.

The conglomerate will also consolidate its investments in road and airport concessions and energy and real estate rentals into a single vehicle, with an eye to another potential NYSE listing.

(1 dollar = 3,932.40 Colombian pesos)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra, Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb and Kylie Madry; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.