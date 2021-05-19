Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

EnergyColonial Pipeline CEO admits paying hackers to restore pipeline - WSJ

Reuters
1 minute read

Colonial Pipeline CEO on Wednesday admitted to the Wall Street Journal that his company paid a $4.4 million ransom to hackers as executives were unsure how badly its systems were breached or how long it would take to restore the pipeline.

The 5,500-mile Colonial Pipeline system was closed last week after the most disruptive cyberattack on record, preventing millions of barrels of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel from flowing to the East Coast from the Gulf Coast.

(Corrects to add attribution in headline)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 11:32 AM UTCAsia snubs IEA's call to stop new fossil fuel investments

Asian energy officials on Wednesday disputed the International Energy Agency's (IEA) call for no new oil, natural gas and coal investments for the world to be able to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, viewing that approach as too narrow.

EnergyU.S. to waive sanctions on firm, CEO behind Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline
EnergyBP, Eni in talks to merge Angolan oil and gas businesses
EnergyOil prices fall $2 on COVID-19 rise in Asia, inflation fears
EnergySteel industry groups urge Biden to keep tariffs in place after EU truce