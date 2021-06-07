Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Colonial Pipeline CEO paid ransom to swiftly restart pipeline - testimony

1 minute read

Holding tanks are pictured at Colonial Pipeline's Linden Junction Tank Farm in Woodbridge, New Jersey, U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Hussein Waaile

The chief executive of Colonial Pipeline said he paid a ransom to hackers who had hijacked his company's computers in order to get the widely used pipeline "back up and running" as quickly as possible, according to written congressional testimony seen by Reuters on Monday.

The 5,500-mile (8,850-km) Colonial Pipeline Co (COLPI.UL) system closed for several days in May after one of the most disruptive cyberattacks on record, preventing millions of barrels of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel from flowing to the East Coast from the Gulf Coast.

Chief Executive Joseph Blount will also say the company believes the attacker exploited an abandoned virtual private network account to get inside its network.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 1:11 PM UTCOPEC chief, in upbeat oil outlook, sees oil stocks falling further

OPEC and its allies expect oil inventories to fall further in the coming months, OPEC's secretary general said on Monday, suggesting efforts by the producers to support the market are succeeding.

EnergyColonial Pipeline CEO paid ransom to swiftly restart pipeline - testimony
EnergyAnalysis: Market for U.S. oil acreage booms along with crude price recovery
EnergyNew director says Rosneft has exploration cost advantage
EnergyOil dips on profit-taking after hitting 2-year high on OPEC+ curbs