Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Colonial Pipeline has restarted main gasoline, distillate lines after Ida

1 minute read

Holding tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at Colonial Pipeline's Dorsey Junction Station in Woodbine, Maryland, U.S. May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Drone Base/File Photo/File Photo

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline, the nation's largest fuel line, has restarted its main gasoline and distillate lines after it shut the lines as a safety precaution ahead of Hurricane Ida, the company said on Tuesday.

Despite the partial shutdown, fuel supply continued to be available throughout the southeast from the numerous terminals located along the supply route. The lines went back into operation before midnight on Monday, the company said.

Reporting by Stephanie Kelly

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 11:16 AM UTC

Floods, outages stall oil firms' efforts to restart after Ida

Widespread flooding from Hurricane Ida and power outages slowed efforts on Tuesday by energy firms to assess damages at oil production facilities, ports and refineries.

Energy
Oil edges lower as U.S. pushes OPEC to pump more
Energy
OPEC+ committee expects market to return to surplus in 2022
Energy
Colonial Pipeline has restarted main gasoline, distillate lines after Ida
Energy
Oil price rise outlook stalls over Delta speed bump