Colonial Pipeline has restarted main gasoline, distillate lines after Ida

Holding tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at Colonial Pipeline's Dorsey Junction Station in Woodbine, Maryland, U.S. May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Drone Base/File Photo/File Photo

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline, the nation's largest fuel line, has restarted its main gasoline and distillate lines after it shut the lines as a safety precaution ahead of Hurricane Ida, the company said on Tuesday.

Despite the partial shutdown, fuel supply continued to be available throughout the southeast from the numerous terminals located along the supply route. The lines went back into operation before midnight on Monday, the company said.

Reporting by Stephanie Kelly

