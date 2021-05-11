Skip to main content

EnergyColonial Pipeline says one fuel line operating under manual control after cyber attack

Colonial Pipeline said its Line 4 fuel line, which runs from Greensboro, North Carolina, to Woodbine, Maryland, has been restarted and is operating under manual control for a limited time after a cyber attack shut the pipeline system Friday.

Line 4 will be operating for a limited period of time while existing inventory is available, the company said in a notice to shippers.

Colonial's main gasoline and distillate lines continue to be offline after a ransomware cyberattack shut down the pipeline system, which carries nearly half the fuel consumed along the U.S. East Coast. read more

