Colonial says both main pipelines operating normally after storm shutdown

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline (COLPI.UL), the largest fuel line in the United States, said both of its main gasoline and distillate lines returned to normal operations early on Wednesday morning, following a shutdown due to Hurricane Nicholas.

The operator supplies roughly 2.5 million barrels a day of refined products to some of the busiest U.S. fuel markets, mostly on the Southeast and East Coast, and said its main line 2 returned to normal operations on Wednesday.

Colonial had restarted its Line 1 on Tuesday, with lines 3 and 4 continuing to operate normally, the company said in notices to shippers.

Nicholas, now a tropical depression, made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday. It was the second big storm to hit major oil and refining hubs on the U.S. Gulf Coast this month. The region had just been starting to recover from powerful Hurricane Ida. read more

This update comes about two weeks after Colonial restarted its main lines following a shutdown caused by Ida. read more

