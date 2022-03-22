Skip to main content
Commodity markets in shock after Russia's Ukraine invasion - Vitol CEO

Vitol CEO Russell Hardy speaks during the 20th Asia Oil & Gas Conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the related sanctions and boycotts have created an enormous shock in commodity markets, Vitol's chief executive said, and the world would have difficulty coping with a potential 2 million barrel per day (bpd) loss of Russian oil.

"Gas markets are even more concerning than oil. It's important for regulators to have the tools in their back pocket in case there is disorder in the gas market," Vitol CEO Russell Hardy told the FT Commodities Global Summit.

"Diesel supplies in Europe are most concerning as half the imports come from Russia...rationing of diesel is a possibility."

Reporting by Julia Payne, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

