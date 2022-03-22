Commodity markets in shock after Russia's Ukraine invasion - Vitol CEO

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the related sanctions and boycotts have created an enormous shock in commodity markets, Vitol's chief executive said, and the world would have difficulty coping with a potential 2 million barrel per day (bpd) loss of Russian oil.

"Gas markets are even more concerning than oil. It's important for regulators to have the tools in their back pocket in case there is disorder in the gas market," Vitol CEO Russell Hardy told the FT Commodities Global Summit.

"Diesel supplies in Europe are most concerning as half the imports come from Russia...rationing of diesel is a possibility."

Reporting by Julia Payne, Editing by Louise Heavens

