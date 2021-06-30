Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Con Edison asks NY customers to conserve energy amid heat wave

June 30 (Reuters) - New York utility company Con Edison (ED.N) on Wednesday asked customers in the New York City area to limit energy use during a heat wave that has gripped sections of the United States.

The company also said about 64,000 customers have been affected after it reduced power voltage by 8% to parts of the city's Queens borough while crews work to repair equipment.

Customers throughout New York City and Westchester County have been asked to curb the use of "energy-intensive appliances," Con Edison said in a news release.

An intense heat wave has blistered the Pacific Northwest and also the Northeast with record high temperatures, driving up power prices and prompting calls for curbing energy consumption. read more

Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengalurud; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

