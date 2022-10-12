Congo to settle back payments of around $160 mln to oil companies, govt says















KINSHASA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Democratic Republic of Congo is in talks with oil companies over around $160 million in back payments in a bid to avoid nation-wide fuel shortages that hit the country in September, the government said on Monday.

Long queues formed at gas stations in major cities earlier this year as stocks dwindled - a situation company and government sources have blamed on delayed payments to suppliers as global fuel prices rose due to the war in Ukraine.

Congo's Ministry of Finance on Monday released a note saying it had paid around $430 million in fuel subsidies but still needed to settle bills amounting to $160 million.

"The Hydrocarbons Ministry is in constant discussions with oil companies," government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said at a press briefing without naming any specific companies.

The International Monetary Fund says that while fuel subsidies are intended to protect consumers from high prices, they often have high fiscal costs for countries.

Like several African countries, Congo subsidises fuel prices to avoid inflation and keep a stable fuel price for its population, more than half of whom live in extreme poverty.

