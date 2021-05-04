Skip to main content

EnergyConoco says all staff safely evacuated from drillship off Malaysia

Oil producer ConocoPhillips (COP.N) said all staff were safely evacuated from a drillship that listed and sank off the coast of Malaysia on Tuesday.

The Naga 7 drillship was being placed at a site off the coast of Sarawak state when one leg of the jack-up rig penetrated the soil, according to owner Velesto Energy Bhd (VELE.KL). No drilling had begun.

A total of 101 employees were transferred to rescue vessels, according to Velesto, which said it had begun an investigation and was evaluating recovery options. Jack-up rigs are generally designed to work in shallow waters.

"All persons on-board have been safely evacuated off NAGA 7 with no known injuries," said ConocoPhillips spokesman John Roper.

The ship was to drill on a 300,000 acre (1.2 million hectares) block. Conoco is the operator and holds a 50% stake in the operation, while Malaysian state oil company Petronas holds an equal stake.

Energy

