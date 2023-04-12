ConocoPhillips expects spending to average $10 bln annually for next decade

A screen displays the logo for ConocoPhillips on the floor of the NYSE in New York
A screen displays the logo for ConocoPhillips on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 6, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips (COP.N) said on Wednesday it expects its capital spending to average about $10 billion annually for the next decade.

The company unveiled its financial and operating plan for the next decade ahead of an investor meeting.

It expects to spend between $10.7 billion and $11.3 billion on projects this year.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next