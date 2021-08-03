Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Energy

Conocophillips posts 90% rise in profit on higher prices, output

The logo for ConocoPhillips is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Conocophillips (COP.N) on Tuesday posted a second-quarter profit that nearly doubled from the first, helped by higher oil and gas prices and production.

A recovery in fuel demand from a pandemic-forced slump has boosted globally-traded crude prices to over $70.

Conocophillips, which acquired Permian basin producer Concho in January, said prices for its oil and gas averaged $50.03 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) in the quarter, compared with $45.36 in the first.

Production, excluding Libya, rose 4% to 1.55 million boe per day in the three months ended June 30.

Adjusted earnings rose to $1.72 billion, or $1.27 per share, in the second quarter, from $902 million, or 69 cents per share, in the first.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

