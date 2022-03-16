ConocoPhillips says Alaska leak is in a 'shallow gas zone' - spokesperson

The entrance to the ConocoPhillips Alaska Inc. building is seen in downtown Anchorage, Alaska, U.S., April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Yereth Rosen/File Photo

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, March 16 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips said the source of an ongoing gas leak at an oil-producing field in Alaska's North Slope is a "shallow gas zone," and not the producing formation itself, a spokesman said Wednesday.

Natural gas has been leaking for at least 12 days now at the company's Alpine unit, which generally produces more than 50,000 barrels of oil a day. Neither the company nor state officials have commented on the size of the leak. The company said it does not believe it will need a relief well to deal with the issue.

The leak occurred at CD1, Alpine's oldeset drill pad and production site. Crude output at the Alpine unit fell to 36,861 barrels on March 13 - the last data available - compared with a range of about 51,000 to 58,000 barrels a day in February, before the leak was detected, according to the Alaska Department of Revenue.

A ConocoPhillips spokesperson said the company is preparing to start diagonostics and "remediate the gas source."

The subsurface leak was discovered at CD1, Alpine's oldest drill pad and production site. In addition to the gas leak, ConocoPhillips said there was a spill of saline water, which the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation had identified as seawater.

Reporting By Yereth Rosen in Anchorage, Alaska; writing by David Gaffen; Editing by Toby Chopra and Louise Heavens

