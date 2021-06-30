Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
ConocoPhillips sees higher savings from Concho deal, raises buybacks

The logo for ConocoPhillips is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

June 30 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips (COP.N) on Wednesday raised its share buyback plans by $1 billion and forecast higher savings from its deal to buy Permian basin-focused Concho Resources.

The top U.S. independent producer, which bought Concho Resources for about $10 billion in January, said it expects to save about $1 billion annually from the deal, compared with its previous forecast of $750 million.

The increase in its planned share repurchases for the year comes as ConocoPhillips looks to meet its promise of returning 30% of cash from operations to shareholders via buybacks and dividends.

The raise would bring total planned distributions for the year to about $6 billion, ConocoPhillips said. It had resumed its share repurchase program of $1.5 billion annually in March.

The company also cut 2021 capital expenditures by $200 million from its prior forecast of $5.5 billion.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Arun Koyyur

