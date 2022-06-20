Contact Energy to shut Te Rapa power station, plans transition to renewable generation

June 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand-based electricity generator Contact Energy Ltd (CEN.NZ) said on Tuesday it plans to shut off its 44-megawatt Te Rapa power station in June 2023 to reduce its long-term scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 20% per annum.

The Te Rapa plant in Waikato, New Zealand has been operating since 1999 and provides steam and electricity to the world's biggest dairy exporter Fonterra's (FCG.NZ) Te Rapa dairy factory under an ongoing agreement expiring in June 2023.

After shutting down the plant, Fonterra will buy its auxiliary boiler and continue to use these assets for its dairy operations, it said.

"There will be some opportunities for people to move across to Fonterra's Te Rapa team or be redeployed elsewhere within Contact," said Chief Executive Officer Mike Fuge.

The shortfall in energy output due to the Te Rapa shutdown will be covered by new, renewable generation that will ramp up over the next years, Fuge said, noting that 83% of Contact's electricity supply is renewable.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengluru; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.