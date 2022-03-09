Continental Resources chairman buys $20 mln worth of company stock

The Continental Resources headquarters building is seen in downtown Oklahoma City, Oklahoma September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Sisney

March 9 (Reuters) - Continental Resources (CLR.N) founder and chairman Harold Hamm has bought about $20 million of the shale producer's stock, according to a regulatory filing published on Wednesday.

The purchases comes as crude prices surged to multi-year highs since Russia, the world's second-largest crude exporter, invaded Ukraine. Brent crude hit $139 on Monday, its highest since 2008.

Last month, he had cut his stake in the company by more than two-third to about 50% by distributing shares to his family members. In December, Hamm bought more than $16 million in company shares. read more

Continental's shares were up as much as 0.46% in extended trading.

Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

