Continental posts profit, to buy $3.25 bln of Pioneer Natural's assets

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Continental Resources Inc (CLR.N) on Wednesday posted a profit in the third quarter, compared with a year-ago loss, and said it would buy Pioneer Natural Resources Co's (PXD.N) Delaware basin assets in an all-cash deal valued at $3.25 billion.

Oil prices have surged this year as economies reopen and increasing vaccination rates encourage people to travel again, but publicly traded shale companies remain focused on returning cash to shareholders over growing production to cash in on the rally.

Continental increased its quarterly dividend by 5 cents to 20 cents per share, while Pioneer raised its quarterly cash dividend by more than 10% to 62 cents per share.

APA Corp (APA.O) on Monday also raised its dividend for the second time this year, while Marathon Oil (MRO.N) increased its quarterly base dividend for the third consecutive quarter to $0.06 per share.

Continental reported adjusted profit of $437.2 million, or $1.20 per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, from a loss of $58.9 million, or 16 cents per share, last year.

