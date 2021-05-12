Skip to main content

EnergyContinental's Harold Hamm says private oil firms need to avoid oversupplying market

Harold Hamm, founder of Continental Resources (CLR.N), on Wednesday said private companies must do their part to help keep oil markets from oversupply as public companies focus on returning capital to shareholders over output growth.

"There is a lot of good discipline that is happening today," Hamm told an audience at a North Dakota oil conference. "We expect private companies to do their part."

