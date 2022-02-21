Contractor dies from injuries at Valero Port Arthur, Texas, refinery - media

HOUSTON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - A contractor died on Friday after being injured while working on a biodiesel plant construction project at Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, according to local media reports.

The contractor was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries, according to the reports.

An autopsy was ordered by Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen, who told the Port Arthur News that the death appeared to be accidental.

The Port Arthur police also said there was no criminal investigation underway in the circumstances of the man's death, accoring to the Por Arthur News.

Valero told the newspaper it was cooperating with investigations by local authorities and the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.