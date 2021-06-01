Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Cosan-Shell JV Raizen plans to file for IPO in the next few days

People walk as a bus passes a Shell gas station in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 12, 2018. Picture taken March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci/File Photo

Brazilian energy firm Cosan SA (CSAN3.SA) said in a securities filing on Tuesday that Raizen Combustiveis, its joint venture with Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSa.L), is expected to file for an initial public offering in the next few days.

Raizen will join Brazilian stock exchange B3's segment 2 of governance, Cosan said. Reuters reported in March the company had selected banks for an IPO that may raise up to $2.25 billion. read more

