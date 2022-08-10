Cosmo sees oil prices under pressure if global economy slides into recession

A light is seen under a signboard of Cosmo Energy Holdings' Cosmo Oil service station in Tokyo, Japan, December 17, 2015. Picture taken December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Japanese oil refiner Cosmo Energy Holdings sees that oil prices could come under pressure if a global recession emerges, though the market is expected to remain tight amid the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict, its executive said on Wednesday.

"It is difficult to predict oil prices ...but my gut feeling is that oil prices will come under stress if an unexpected global recession emerges, at which point the yen will likely move higher (against the U.S. dollar)," Senior Managing Executive Officer Takayuki Uematsu told a news conference.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.