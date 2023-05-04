Coterra Energy first-quarter profit beats expectations

May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas exploration and production company Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA.N) beat profit expectations on Thursday, helped by sustained fuel demand and strong crude prices on tight supplies.

On an adjusted basis, the Houston, Texas-based company said it earned 87 cents per share in the January-March quarter, while analysts on awere expecting 70 cents per share, according to data from Refinitiv.

