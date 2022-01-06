Coterra Energy says higher oil prices won't mean spending spree

Coterra Energy's logo is pictured on a smartphone in this illustration taken, December 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Publicly traded U.S. oil and gas companies are unlikely to increase spending or output significantly in 2022, as they keep a promise to focus on shareholder returns, Coterra Energy Chief Executive Officer Tom Jorden said on Thursday.

Jorden said he was bullish on oil and natural gas prices, but his company would concentrate on shareholder returns, including an ordinary and variable dividend. He said Coterra is also looking closely at share buybacks.

U.S. oil prices were close to $80 a barrel on Thursday, up about 58% compared with last year as demand picks up in response to the economic recovery from the pandemic.

"I think the market is bullish on energy," Jorden told a Goldman Sachs energy conference.

Jorden said Coterra was experiencing some inflationary pressures, including from labor and supplies such as fuel. It anticipates mid to high single-digit cost increases this year.

The company also said it planned to bring on its first all-electric hydraulic fracturing operation with service provider Halliburton (HAL.N). The equipment, which was tested last year, will be connected to the electric grid.

Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver; editing by Barbara Lewis

