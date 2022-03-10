Factbox: Countries, companies shun Russian crude oil over Ukraine invasion

A view shows a board with the logo of Shell at the company's fuel station in Saint Petersburg, Russia March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

March 10 (Reuters) - Russia is starting to face problems selling its crude oil and oil products as Western bans and financial sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine begin to bite. read more

The United States imposed a wide ban on Russian oil and gas imports, while Britain said it would stop buying its oil and oil products by the end of 2022. read more

The European Union has said it will also aim to wean itself off a dependency on Russian hydrocarbons. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Germany, which imports about a third of its crude from Russia, however, has warned a ban could plunge the EU's biggest economy into chaos, and Bulgaria has said it would likely seek an exemption from any EU ban. read more

Following are actions announced by major energy companies:

- Shell (SHEL.L) became one of the first major Western oil companies to announce on March 8 that it would stop buying Russian crude and phase out its involvement in all Russian hydrocarbons. read more

- France's TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) said on March 7 it had stopped buying oil from Russia, although one of its landlocked refineries in Germany continued to receive Russian crude by pipeline. read more

- Italian energy group Eni , in which the biggest shareholder is the Italian state, announced on March 9 it was suspending the purchase of oil from Russia. read more

- BP on Feb. 28 cancelled all fuel oil loadings from the Russian Black Sea port of Taman, sources familiar with the matter said. BP also buys Russian oil products loaded at the Russian ports of Novorossiisk, Nakhodka and Ust-Luga. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.