Covestro warns of dividend ban in gas price cap mechanism

FRANKFURT, Nov 3 (Reuters) - German chemicals maker Covestro (1COV.DE) may choose to steer clear of a planned gas price cap should it be tied to a ban on dividend payments, according to a management board member.

Such a plan is under discussion as an expert commission hammers out the final details of the cap, which has been designed to protect energy-intense industry, including chemicals firms, from the major rise in gas prices. read more

"If the dividend ban comes, many companies will probably not make use of the gas price brake, even though they need it for individual plants," Covestro board member Klaus Schaefer told Rheinische Post.

"We have not yet decided whether to adopt the gas price brake. It depends on the framework conditions. A dividend ban would also be a problem for us."

Schaefer said that individual Covestro sites were in need of the cap to remain economical, adding the point of the brake was not just to protect companies from insolvency.

"Above all, it is about preventing value chains from breaking. I am very worried that production plants will close in Germany."

His comments come as energy-intensive industries, such as aluminium, fertilisers and chemicals, are at risk of companies permanently shifting production to locations where cheap energy abounds, such as the United States.

