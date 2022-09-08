CreditSights finds calculation errors in making debt report for two Adani firms

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo/File Photo

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Fitch Group's debt research unit CreditSights said it had discovered calculation errors in making a recent debt report on two companies controlled by India's richest person Gautam Adani, following a conversation with the management.

"As part of this discussion, we discovered calculation errors we had made in two of the Adani Group companies, Adani Transmission (ADAI.NS) and Adani Power (ADAN.NS)," CreditSights said in a report dated Sept. 7.

