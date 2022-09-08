1 minute read
CreditSights finds calculation errors in making debt report for two Adani firms
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Fitch Group's debt research unit CreditSights said it had discovered calculation errors in making a recent debt report on two companies controlled by India's richest person Gautam Adani, following a conversation with the management.
"As part of this discussion, we discovered calculation errors we had made in two of the Adani Group companies, Adani Transmission (ADAI.NS) and Adani Power (ADAN.NS)," CreditSights said in a report dated Sept. 7.
Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich
