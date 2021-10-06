Crews containing crude oil gushing out of tank at Marathon refinery

HOUSTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Crews at the second largest U.S. refinery were containing crude oil gushing from a giant storage tank at the Houston-area facility on Wednesday, a company spokesman said.

No injuries were reported as crude oil was being contained with an earthen berm at the 593,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, said company spokesman Jamal Kheiry.

"Cleanup is under way, and regulatory notifications have been made," Kheiry said. "An investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the release."

Video broadcast on Houston television stations on Wednesday showed brown crude gushing from around a valve on the outside of the tank, filling the berm designed to contain spills.

The Texas City Emergency Management Department said a state highway running along the side of the refinery near the leak was shut to all but essential vehicles. The roadway shutdown was expected to last most of the day.

Texas City is 37 miles (59 km) southeast of Houston.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.