Croatia loses arbitration versus Hungary's MOL energy company

BELGRADE, July 6 (Reuters) - Croatia has lost an arbitration case initiated by Hungarian oil and gas company MOL over Croatia's failure to meet obligations under an agreement about its INA oil and gas company, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Wednesday.

The Washington-based International Court for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) ruled that Croatia would have to pay $184 million to the Hungarian company, far less than $1.1 billion sought by MOL in 2013, Plenkovic told reporters.

"They (ICSID) accepted only a smaller amount of the claim," he said.

MOL is the largest shareholder in INA with a 49.08% stake. The Croatian government holds 44.84%, while the rest belongs to small shareholders.

MOL initiated arbitration against the Croatian government in December 2013, saying the government in Zagreb had failed to take over INA’s loss-making gas business or apply market prices for gas, which it had agreed to do in 2009.

In a statement on Wednesday, the government in Zagreb said that the ruling said that "to the detriment of MOL," Croatia had violated the Energy Charter Treaty, an international agreement on cross-border cooperation in the industry, when it failed to liberalise the gas market between 2011 and 2014.

It said the ruling found it also fell short "when the government made certain decisions regulating the gas market in February 2014".

Plenkovic said that the government and State Attorney's office will analyse the arbitration and decide on further steps.

In a statement on its website MOL said the court found "Croatia caused substantial damages to INA, and thus indirectly to MOL".

($=0.974 euro)

