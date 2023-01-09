Croatia's Janaf, MOL sign transport deal for 500,000 tonnes of crude















BUDAPEST, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Croatia's oil pipeline operator Janaf has signed a transport agreement with Hungary's energy group MOL for shipments of 500,000 tonnes of crude on the Adriatic pipeline, the Hungarian state news agency said on Monday, citing Janaf.

It said MOL's transport deal with Janaf was valid until March 31, 2023, and the two companies also signed a deal to allow MOL to store about 149,000 tonnes of crude at Omisalj and Sisak in the same period.

Reporting by Krisztina Than











