Crude oil exports from Black Sea's Novorossiisk suspended amid storm- traders















MOSCOW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Crude oil exports from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk in the south of Russia were suspended from Nov. 17 due to a storm, three traders familiar with the port situation told Reuters on Friday.

"The terminal is closed due to a gale warning. We expect loadings to be shut for a couple more days", one of the traders said. It was not clear yet if the suspension might affect the monthly loading plan.

Urals and Siberian Light oil loadings from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk were set at 2.47 million tonnes for November.

CPC Blend oil loadings from nearby Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal in Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka have been also suspended since yesterday due to bad weather, one of the traders said and a port situation report seen by Reuters showed.

CPC has just resumed normal loadings last week after the end of repair works on one of its loading facilities.

The Black Sea CPC Blend oil loading plan was set at 5.422 million tonnes for November.

The port's owner, Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft, did not answer a Reuters' request for comment.

Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens and Toby Chopra











