MOSCOW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Crude oil exports from Russia's Black Sea Novorossiisk port resumed on Sunday after a suspension in loadings due to storm weather, two traders familiar with the port operations said on Monday.

Crude oil exports from Novorossiisk had been suspended from Nov. 17 due to a storm.

Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens











