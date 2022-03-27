Crude unit shut at Exxon Billings, Montana refinery after fire

HOUSTON, March 27 (Reuters) - The crude distillation unit (CDU) at Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) 61,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Billings, Montana, refinery was shut on Sunday by a fire on the unit, said sources familiar with plant operations.

All employees at the refinery were accounted for following the blaze, the sources said.

Exxon spokesperson Julie King said units involved in the fire were shut, but did not identify the units.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"Air monitoring in the community showed no adverse readings from the fire. The units involved have been shut down and refinery personnel are working to safely stabilize operations," King said in a statement.

The 58,000-bpd CDU does the primary breakdown of crude oil into feedstocks for all other units at the refinery.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, King said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.