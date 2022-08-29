Crude in U.S. emergency reserve falls to lowest since Dec. 1984

The Bryan Mound Strategic Petroleum Reserve, an oil storage facility, is seen in this aerial photograph over Freeport, Texas, U.S., April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

HOUSTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Crude inventory in the U.S. emergency reserves fell by 3.1 million barrels in the week to Aug. 26, according to data from the Department of Energy.

Stockpiles in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) fell to 450 million barrels, according to the data, the lowest since December 1984.

The 3.1 million-barrel draw was the smallest draw since the end of April.

Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; Editing by David Gregorio

