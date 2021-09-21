Skip to main content

Current gas prices may continue for foreable future-Engie executive

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The deputy chief executive of French gas and power group Engie (ENGIE.PA) said on Tuesday he was worried that current gas prices may continue for foreseeable future with gas storage levels not very high in Europe.

"We are worried that the shortage of gas that we currently see may maintain the price at a high level and that our customers may suffer," deputy chief executive Didier Holleaux told reporters on the sidelines of Gastech conference in Dubai.

