CVR Energy says two injured employees being treated at Oklahoma hospital

Companies CVR Energy Inc Follow















May 24 (Reuters) - CVR Energy (CVI.N) on Wednesday said the two employees who were injured due to fire at its 74,500 barrel-per-day refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma refinery are being treated at area hospitals.

The refinery is currently operating without the gasoline hydrotreater, the company said adding they continue to investigate the incident that took place on Tuesday.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.