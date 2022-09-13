Cyber attacks are among top risks faced by Saudi Aramco, CEO says

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logo of Aramco is seen as security personnel walk before the start of a press conference by Aramco at the Plaza Conference Center in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

DUBAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Cyber attacks are one of the top risks faced by Saudi Arabia's state oil giant Aramco (2222.SE), on a par with natural disasters and physical attacks, the company's chief executive said on Tuesday at an artificial intelligence summit in Riyadh.

"While these attacks are growing in scale and severity, AI is helping us to fend off some of these threats," Amin Nasser said.

