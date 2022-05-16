Czech gas storage at over 40% capacity, industry minister says

Valves and pipelines are seen at the gas cavern storage in Haje, near the village of Jesenice in central Bohemia September 9, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE, May 16 (Reuters) - Czech gas storage has reached more than 40% of capacity as of Monday, Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said.

The country has sought to boost storage levels along with others in Europe to shore up supply for the winter and guard against possible disruptions in flows from Russia. read more

