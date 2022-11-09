Czech government approves plan to skim revenue from electricity producers

Companies CEZ as Follow















PRAGUE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Czech government approved plans for revenue caps on prices charged by electricity producers as it seeks to raise tens of billions of crowns to pay for planned measures to ease the burden of soaring energy prices, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Wednesday.

The plan is part of legislation that will head to parliament for approval. Fiala said revenue caps will be complementary to an approved windfall tax to be slapped on energy firms and the country's biggest banks from 2023.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet











