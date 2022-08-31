Czech govt to give heating plants more emissions leeway to save gas

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

PRAGUE, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Czech government will initiate measures that will allow heating plants to use different fuels other than gas, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Wednesday, as the country seeks way to deal with Europe's energy crisis.

The move will let heating plants use fuels like coal or light heating oils even as they exceed allowed emissions.

"The Industry ministry will declare a state of preventing a shortage in heating sector on Sept. 5, which will enable heating plants to use other fuels than gas without facing sanctions or some protracted approval process," Fiala said.

"This measure also has significant impact on our gas reserves."

The Czech Republic was nearly fully dependent on Russia for gas before Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February pushed it to seek alternative supplies. It has also filled its gas storage tanks to more than 80% of capacity ahead of the coming heating season. read more

Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller Editing by Tomasz Janowski

