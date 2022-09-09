Czech minister sees EU deal on emergency liquidity for energy firms

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Jozef Sikela gives a news conference during an extraordinary meeting of European Union energy ministers in Brussels, Belgium July 26, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

BRUSSELS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic's industry minister said he was "pretty sure" European Union countries will agree to emergency liquidity support for enegy companies facing soaring collateral costs at a meeting on Friday.

Jozef Sikela said ministers would strive to reach an agreement "which will calm down the markets and not make them nervous", on his arrival to the meeting.

Reporting by Kate Abnett, editing by Marine Strauss

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.