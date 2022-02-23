Czech producer price rise biggest in three decades as energy prices bite

PRAGUE, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Czech producer prices rose at their fastest rate in three decades in January, growing by 19.4% year-on-year amid soaring energy costs for companies, the statistics office said on Wednesday.

The year-on-year rise, the biggest since January 1992 according to the statistics office, was above a Reuters poll forecast of 13.5%.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial producer prices rose by 6.9%, above a forecast of 1.3% and the fastest since February 1991.

Reporting by Jason Hovet

