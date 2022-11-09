Czech proposed power revenue cap to bring much higher revenue than expected, minister says















PRAGUE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A Czech proposal to impose staggered revenue caps on prices charged by electricity producers by the type of power plants they operate would bring much higher revenue next year than 15 billion crowns ($620.50 million) budgeted so far, Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura said on Wednesday.

The Industry Ministry has proposed caps ranging from 70 euros per megawatthour of electricity made at nuclear power plants to 230 euros for power made at some lignite plants.

"As proposed, it will bring much higher revenue than 15 billion," Stanjura told reporters. "It will be higher tens of billions."

