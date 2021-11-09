Czech utility CEZ halts sale of Polish power generation assets

PRAGUE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Czech utility CEZ (CEZP.PR) said on Tuesday it had halted the sale process for its Polish generation assets in the third quarter as the prices offered were not economically attractive.

CEZ had received binding bids in June for the assets which include two coal-fired power plants.

"Keeping those plants doesn't mean we will run them until we can run them. We will think and analyse the options," Chief Financial Officer Martin Novak said on an earnings conference call.

"It is about analysing the sites and coming up with the best solution, ideally as green as possible and mainly aimed at heat generation rather than power."

He said revisiting a sale later could be an option but that he didn't expect that to happen in the near term.

The sale of the Polish assets was the smaller of three processes put in place as part of a strategy shift to exit some foreign markets.

CEZ closed the sale of its Bulgarian assets for 335 million euros in July and had earlier sold assets in Romania, which helped boost the company's dividend.

Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Christian Schmollinger, Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.