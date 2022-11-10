Czech utility CEZ raises 2022 profit outlook as electricity prices rise















PRAGUE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - CEZ (CEZP.PR) lifted its full-year earnings outlook on Thursday, after the Czech utility posted a threefold rise in adjusted net profit in the third quarter on the back of soaring electricity prices.

The group, 70% owned by the Czech state, posted 18.7 billion crowns ($772.15 million) in adjusted net profit, exceeding a Reuters poll average estimate of 14.0 billion crowns.

CEZ profits have shot up this year as wholesale power prices jump, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a cut in Russian gas supplies to Europe.

CEZ forecast its 2022 full-year adjusted net profit to rise to all-time levels, in a range of 65 billion to 75 billion crowns, up from a previous outlook of 60 billion to 65 billion crowns, as it books more income in commodity trading and higher realised electricity prices.

The Czech government, though, has sought excess profits of companies to help fund schemes to ease the burden of soaring energy bills for households and companies.

On Wednesday, the government approved caps on electricity producers' revenues that it will combine with a special tax on windfall energy profits from 2023 to raise budget revenues.

CEZ shares have lost 32% since June, after they hit an almost 14-year high.

($1 = 24.2180 Czech crowns)

