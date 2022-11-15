Czechs have not observed disruption in oil flow via Druzhba pipeline

Storage tanks are seen at the Mero central oil tank farm, which moves crude through the Druzhba oil pipeline, near Nelahozeves, Czech Republic, August 10, 2022. REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo

PRAGUE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Czech pipeline operator MERO has not observed disruptions so far in the flow of oil through the Druzhba pipeline pumping Russian crude through Ukraine, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Hungary's oil refiner MOL said earlier it had been notified by Ukraine that flows to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic had been temporarily suspended after a Russian missile hit a power station providing electricity for a pumping station on the pipeline.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Mark Porter

