Czechs to propose cap on gas prices used in electricity output at EU energy meeting

PRAGUE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - An emergency European Union energy meeting will look at proposals such as capping the price of gas used for electricity production or interventions to prevent market malfunction, Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said on Monday.

The Czech Republic, holding the EU's rotating presidency, has called a ministers' meeting for Sept. 9 to find a Europe-wide solution to tackle soaring energy prices.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka, writing by Jason Hovet, Editing by Louise Heavens

