Davos 2023-Starmer says no new UK oil and gas investment under a Labour government















DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Britain's opposition leader Keir Starmer said on Thursday there would be no new oil and gas investment in Britain under a Labour government if his party is elected to govern.

Starmer said during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos that his party wants to get to a new role for oil and gas in the energy transition.

The opposition leader did not give further details, but when asked if this applied to the North Sea he said "yes".

Britain under the Conservative government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has just held a new licensing round for oil and gas exploration licenses in the North Sea and has refrained from joining international clubs of countries that ban new oil and gas field developments.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Alexander Smith











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.