De Nora eyes valuation of more than 4.5 bln euros in IPO - sources

MILAN, June 6 (Reuters) - Italian electrode maker Industrie De Nora is aiming for a valuation of more than 4.5 billion euros ($4.8 billion) including debt, as it prepares to list its shares on the Milan bourse later in June, two sources close to the matter said.

Speaking on condition of anonymity because deliberations are not public the two sources on Monday said De Nora could be valued at up to around 4.7-4.8 billion euros, in line with figures provided by analysts at the banks managing the initial public offering (IPO).

De Nora makes components to produce green hydrogen and is a leading manufacturer of electrodes used in electrochemical applications, as well as of systems for water filtration and waste water treatment.

Reporting by Francesca Landini and Valentina Za

