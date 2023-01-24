Deer Park, Texas chemicals plant reports 'incident' following severe weather

An aerial view of the Shell Deer Park Manufacturing Complex is seen in Deer Park, Texas, U.S. August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Shell (SHEL.L) on Tuesday said it was experiencing an incident at its Deer Park chemicals facility south of Houston, Texas, following severe weather, according to a company tweet, after a tornado was reported in the area.

Pemex, which owns the oil refinery at Deer Park, also reported operational upsets resulting in flaring due to the weather events, according to a company alert.

Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar, Erwin Seba and Marianna Parraga in Houston; Writing by Liz Hampton in Denver

